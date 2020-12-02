DNR offers new options when buying fishing and hunting licenses

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - If you plan on buying a hunting and fishing license in West Virginia for 2021, you now have options.

West Virginia Governor Jim Justice made the announcement during a press conference Wednesday afternoon.

There are new bundled options: X Plus (Class XP), which is an annual license that includes the trout stamp. This costs $45. There is the X 3-Year (Class X3) which is a three year sportsman license and costs $105. The third option is X Plus 3-Year (Class XP3), which is a three year sportsman license that also includes the trout stamp.

Anyone who buys a 2021 Class X, Class XJ, Class XP, Class X3, and Class XP3 license in the month of December will be entered into a giveaway. You could win two lifetime hunting and fishing licenses, a vacation getaway to one of West Virginia’s State Parks, or a gift bag from the West Virginia Department of Natural Resources.

If you choose a three year option, you will be entered in the giveaway three times.

Click here for more information on the giveaway.

According to Governor Justice, for the first time in six years, there was an increase in hunting and fishing licenses. There were over 10,000 entries into the program last year.

If you’d like to buy a license as a gift for someone, you just need to either go to the West Virginia DNR website or call and ask for a customer service representative.

When you buy a hunting and fishing license, you can also register as an organ donor. This is part of a partnership between WVDNR and CORE, which is the Center for Organ Recovery and Information. December 11 will mark the one year anniversary of this partnership.

Within that one year, more than 25.000 West Virginians have registered for organ donations.

