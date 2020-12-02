Advertisement

Early winter chill follows snow

Sub-freezing chill greets AM school bell
Chaelesse Delpleche joins the WSAZ Now Desk with an update on the snow and travel conditions across the region Tuesday.
By Tony Cavalier
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 10:52 PM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Late Tuesday night one last wave of snow was passing through Central WV with areas from Braxton to Randolph County getting a fresh coating before midnight. Buck hunters in West Virginia and Ohio to have a tracking snow to help as they head out to the frozen woods.

Now should the cloud deck break overnight the snow on the ground would support a steeper drop in temperature than forecasted. So 20-25 should be the frigid range at dawn but areas far west toward the Scioto and Licking Valleys could fall into the upper teens should the clouds vanish.

Wednesday will turn into a glorious day with deep blue skies and a brisk west wind. Temperatures will struggle to rise early before making a mad dash for the 40s by afternoon. It will be the kind of day you will enjoy a walk with the sun in your face and wind to your back. The converse would be walking into the wind on the shaded side of downtown office buildings.

Thursday morning will dawn in the frosted 20s again though skies will trend partly cloudy and milky as clouds gather by day’s end. Those clouds will be forerunners of the next southern storm which will likely rain upon us on Friday with wet snow at ski lodge level.

The weekend will see the rain end as some snow flurries on Saturday morning with clouds and brisk wind for Marshall’s game at the Joan on Saturday. Sunday and Monday will offer a new risk at snow flurries as a chilly December has locked in. Weekend highs will make the 40s while lows dip below 32.

