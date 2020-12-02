Governor Justice releases new date for COVID-19 vaccine in W.Va.; announces free testing at home

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia Governor Jim Justice has announced a new date for coronavirus testing.

He made the announcement Wednesday morning.

Governor Justice says the first roll out of the coronavirus vaccine from Pfizer will be probably on December 14 instead of December 12 and should continue on a weekly basis.

He says we should have the vaccines “very very soon.”

A week later, Moderna will get their vaccines rolling out, according to the governor.

Governor Justice also announced Free In-Home COVID-19 testing. They are partnering with Vault Health. This is in addition to the free coronavirus testing being offered across the state.

Dr. Clay Marsh, West Virginia’s COVID-19 czar, says the kit will be ordered from the website found here.

Once it’s ordered, the tube and sample kit will be sent to your home. Then you will log onto a computer and place your information on the website sent to you. You’ll get a video visit from an expert from Vault who will walk you through the steps to collect the sample in the tube. Then, they will have you screw on a secondary cap that has a preservative inside. You will mix that up, put the Vault tube in a prepackaged mailing envelope and send it back to Vault. Within 24-48 hours, you will receive your COVID-19 testing result either via a call, text or email. If you do not have access to the internet, you will be able to do this over the phone as well.

You shouldn’t have anything to eat, drink, smoke or chew 30 minutes before you take the at-home test so your saliva won’t be diluted for the test results.

The governor also discussed the increase in coronavirus cases the state has seen.

According to the information assembled by the West Virginia National Guard, the number of COVID-19 cases in West Virginia have increased by 91% between Halloween and November 30.

49% of the total number of cases during the pandemic have occurred within the last 30 days.

50% of all reported deaths have happened within the last eight weeks.

From October to November, the state saw a 73% increase in reported deaths associated with COVID-19.

47% of the deaths have occurred in long term or assisted living facilities.

Governor Justice says they are averaging 13,300 tests each day.

This is a developing story.

Keep checking the WSAZ App for the latest information.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.