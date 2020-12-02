Advertisement

Herd QB makes Davey O’Brien watch list

OSU’s Justin Fields also named
Grant Wells named to QB player of the year watch list on Tuesday
Grant Wells named to QB player of the year watch list on Tuesday(WSAZ)
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 7:31 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Marshall quarterback Grant Wells is one of 33 players in the running for the Davey O’Brien Award which goes to the top QB in college football. In his first 7 games, Wells has thrown for over 1600 yards and 16 touchdowns and he has two more regular season games left in the season. He has also been named Conference USA player of the week three times this season. Ohio State’s Justin Fields is also on the list.

