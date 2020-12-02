Herd QB makes Davey O’Brien watch list

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Marshall quarterback Grant Wells is one of 33 players in the running for the Davey O’Brien Award which goes to the top QB in college football. In his first 7 games, Wells has thrown for over 1600 yards and 16 touchdowns and he has two more regular season games left in the season. He has also been named Conference USA player of the week three times this season. Ohio State’s Justin Fields is also on the list.

