KHSAA announces title game dates and times

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - 6 local teams now know when they’ll be playing if they are fortunate enough to get to Kroger Field and the KHSAA championship football games. On Friday December 18th, the Class 1A game will start at 11 a.m., with the Class 2A game kicking off at 3 p.m. and the Class 4A one beginning at 7 p.m.. The teams in our region that are still alive are Paintsville, West Carter, Rowan County and Johnson Central.

On Saturday December 19th, the Class 3 A game is an 11 a.m. game with Belfry and Ashland still alive in that tournament.

The KHSAA quarterfinals are Friday night all across Kentucky.

