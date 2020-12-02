Advertisement

Ky. Gov. Beshear announces deadliest day of COVID-19 pandemic

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear on Wednesday announced the deadliest day since the COVID-19 pandemic...
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear on Wednesday announced the deadliest day since the COVID-19 pandemic started(AP)
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 4:31 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) - Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear on Wednesday announced the deadliest day since the COVID-19 pandemic started.

He said 37 more people have died -- six of them under age 60.

The governor also announced 3,601 new cases -- the sixth highest day ever. Three hundred seventy-nine of those cases are kids ages 18 and younger.

The positivity rate stood at 9.62 percent.

Since the pandemic started, the state has had 186,765 total cases.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charleston Police Department Officer Cassie Johnson was shot Tuesday while responding to a...
UPDATE | Prayer vigil honors the service of CPD Officer Cassie Johnson
Jason Gillman
Man arrested after deputies say he shot his wife
Deputies are investigating a robbery
UPDATE | Man arrested in connection to robbery at gas station
(Courtesy of AstraZeneca)
Huntington woman shares experience with COVID-19 vaccine trial
The infection rate as of December 1 is listed as 44.60.
One county changes to red on DHHR map

Latest News

winter weather
Winter weather driving tips
A driver scrapes ice off their car before heading out on the roads.
Kentucky Transportation Cabinet issue winter driving tips for Kentuckians
The new cases include two one-year-old children and a six-year-old.
30 new positive cases, including one-year-olds in Boyd County
West Virginia Division of Natural Resources released new hunting and trapping guidelines on...
DNR offers new options when buying fishing and hunting licenses