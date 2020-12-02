Ky. Gov. Beshear announces deadliest day of COVID-19 pandemic

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) - Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear on Wednesday announced the deadliest day since the COVID-19 pandemic started.

He said 37 more people have died -- six of them under age 60.

The governor also announced 3,601 new cases -- the sixth highest day ever. Three hundred seventy-nine of those cases are kids ages 18 and younger.

The positivity rate stood at 9.62 percent.

Since the pandemic started, the state has had 186,765 total cases.

