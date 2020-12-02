Advertisement

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine tours vaccine warehouse facility

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine got an up close look Tuesday at how the COVID-19 vaccine distribution...
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine got an up close look Tuesday at how the COVID-19 vaccine distribution process will work.(WTAP)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 10:23 PM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSAZ) – Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine got an up close look Tuesday at how the COVID-19 vaccine distribution process will work.

The governor toured the Ohio Department of Health’s Receipt, Store, and Stage (RSS) warehouse facility, located in the central part of the state. He reviewed the process that will be used to redistribute the COVID-19 vaccine in Ohio.

According to a release from the governor’s office, “the Ohio Department of Health’s Vaccine Preparedness Office has been diligently preparing for the arrival of the vaccine for months, distributing adult influenza vaccine with the same process that will be used to distribute the COVID-19 as a test exercise, and running daily drills with prototype packaging to break down and repackage the vaccine in smaller units.”

The Ohio Department of Health on Monday took part in a nationwide training exercise with the packaging that will be used to distribute the Pfizer vaccine.

According to the release from DeWine’s office, the Pfizer vaccine is expected to be the first manufacturer to receive the Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

That vaccine will be shipped directly to 10 hospital sites throughout Ohio. Additional providers will receive direct shipments if ordering 975 doses or more of the vaccine.

Certain protocols will be followed, including keeping the vaccine at the ultra-cold temperatures necessary to ensure its potency.

According to the governor’s office, “upon granting of an emergency use authorization, it is anticipated that the Moderna vaccine will be shipped directly to providers administering the vaccine and will not be processed by ODH at the RSS warehouse.”

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charleston Police Department Officer Cassie Johnson was shot Tuesday while responding to a...
UPDATE | CPD officer shot while responding to parking complaint ‘not out of the woods;’ name released
Jason Gillman
Man arrested after deputies say he shot his wife
Deputies are investigating a robbery
UPDATE | Man arrested in connection to robbery at gas station
Current Mayor, David Casebolt, says they died on Friday, November 27.
Former mayor and wife die from COVID-19
All lanes of WV-10 are closed at this time.
Box truck rollover shuts down WV-10

Latest News

Charleston Police Officer Cassie Johnson was shot Tuesday while responding to a parking...
11pm Team Coverage: Charleston Police Officer shot while responding to parking complaint
Grant Wells is named to Davey O'Brien watch list which goes to top qb
WELLS AND FIELDS ON O'BRIEN LIST
Charleston Police Officer Cassie Johnson was shot Tuesday while responding to a parking...
Team Coverage: Charleston Police Officer shot while responding to parking complaint
(Courtesy of AstraZeneca)
Huntington woman shares experience with COVID-19 vaccine trial