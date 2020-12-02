Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine tours vaccine warehouse facility

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSAZ) – Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine got an up close look Tuesday at how the COVID-19 vaccine distribution process will work.

The governor toured the Ohio Department of Health’s Receipt, Store, and Stage (RSS) warehouse facility, located in the central part of the state. He reviewed the process that will be used to redistribute the COVID-19 vaccine in Ohio.

According to a release from the governor’s office, “the Ohio Department of Health’s Vaccine Preparedness Office has been diligently preparing for the arrival of the vaccine for months, distributing adult influenza vaccine with the same process that will be used to distribute the COVID-19 as a test exercise, and running daily drills with prototype packaging to break down and repackage the vaccine in smaller units.”

The Ohio Department of Health on Monday took part in a nationwide training exercise with the packaging that will be used to distribute the Pfizer vaccine.

According to the release from DeWine’s office, the Pfizer vaccine is expected to be the first manufacturer to receive the Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

That vaccine will be shipped directly to 10 hospital sites throughout Ohio. Additional providers will receive direct shipments if ordering 975 doses or more of the vaccine.

Certain protocols will be followed, including keeping the vaccine at the ultra-cold temperatures necessary to ensure its potency.

According to the governor’s office, “upon granting of an emergency use authorization, it is anticipated that the Moderna vaccine will be shipped directly to providers administering the vaccine and will not be processed by ODH at the RSS warehouse.”

