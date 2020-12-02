Advertisement

Ohioans to be required to conduct work-search activities

Ohio Department of Job and Family Services
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 2:30 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSAZ) - Ohioans who apply for unemployment benefits will be required to conduct work-search activities.

The Ohio Department of Job and Family Services made the announcement Wednesday.

This will be required for those who apply for benefits on or after December 6.

It is because of an expiring section of state law (Section 19 of H.B. 197).

Work-search activities can include anything from applying for a job to posting a resume on OhioMeansJobs.com.

Work-search requirements will be waived for those who are quarantined or isolated by the order of a medical professional, local health authority or employer.

“This will apply to new claims only, and we are providing as much flexibility as possible to claimants,” said ODJFS Director Kimberly Hall. “In addition, it’s important to remember that work-search activities can be conducted virtually – and they should be conducted virtually, to the extent that this is possible, given the current high numbers of COVID-19 cases.

