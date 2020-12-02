Advertisement

One county changes to red on DHHR map

The infection rate as of December 1 is listed as 44.60.
The infection rate as of December 1 is listed as 44.60.(WSAZ, WV DHHR)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 10:08 AM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One county in our viewing area has changed from orange to red.

According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, Wayne County is now listed as red on the County Alert System map.

The infection rate as of December 1 is listed as 44.60.

The percent positivity is 8.21%.

To see what color your county is, click here.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say Joshua Phillips is the suspect in the shooting of a Charleston Police officer.
UPDATE | Details released on suspect in shooting of Charleston Police Officer
Jason Gillman
Man arrested after deputies say he shot his wife
Deputies are investigating a robbery
UPDATE | Man arrested in connection to robbery at gas station
Current Mayor, David Casebolt, says they died on Friday, November 27.
Former mayor and wife die from COVID-19
(Courtesy of AstraZeneca)
Huntington woman shares experience with COVID-19 vaccine trial

Latest News

The restaurant made the announcement Friday afternoon.
Restaurant to close due to “Governor’s mandates”
Fire reported in Huntington
UPDATE | Cat rescued from house fire
Governor Justice holds press conference
Governor Justice releases new date for COVID-19 vaccine in W.Va.; announces free testing at home
Scioto County Commissioner Mike Crabtree
Scioto County Commissioner passes away