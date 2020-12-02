One county changes to red on DHHR map

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One county in our viewing area has changed from orange to red.

According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, Wayne County is now listed as red on the County Alert System map.

The infection rate as of December 1 is listed as 44.60.

The percent positivity is 8.21%.

