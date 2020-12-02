Advertisement

Restaurant to close due to “Governor’s mandates”

The restaurant made the announcement Friday afternoon.
The restaurant made the announcement Friday afternoon.(AP Images)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 2:02 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WSAZ) - A restaurant is closing its doors Wednesday.

Bank 253, located along 2nd Street, is shutting down.

The restaurant says it’s due to Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear’s mandates.

According to the restaurant, it’s been open for almost nine years, but due to the mandates, Bank 253 can no longer survive.

This is a developing story.

Keep checking the WSAZ App for the latest information.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say Joshua Phillips is the suspect in the shooting of a Charleston Police officer.
UPDATE | Details released on suspect in shooting of Charleston Police Officer
Jason Gillman
Man arrested after deputies say he shot his wife
Deputies are investigating a robbery
UPDATE | Man arrested in connection to robbery at gas station
Current Mayor, David Casebolt, says they died on Friday, November 27.
Former mayor and wife die from COVID-19
(Courtesy of AstraZeneca)
Huntington woman shares experience with COVID-19 vaccine trial

Latest News

Fire reported in Huntington
UPDATE | Cat rescued from house fire
Governor Justice holds press conference
Governor Justice releases new date for COVID-19 vaccine in W.Va.; announces free testing at home
Scioto County Commissioner Mike Crabtree
Scioto County Commissioner passes away
The infection rate as of December 1 is listed as 44.60.
One county changes to red on DHHR map