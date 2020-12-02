Restaurant to close due to “Governor’s mandates”

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WSAZ) - A restaurant is closing its doors Wednesday.

Bank 253, located along 2nd Street, is shutting down.

The restaurant says it’s due to Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear’s mandates.

According to the restaurant, it’s been open for almost nine years, but due to the mandates, Bank 253 can no longer survive.

This is a developing story.

