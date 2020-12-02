Same 4 Atop College Football Rankings
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - In determining an NCAA national champion in football, the rankings that come out every Tuesday are the ones that matter. The College Football Playoff rankings were released just after 7 p.m. and the top 4 teams once again are Alabama, Notre Dame, Clemson and Ohio State. The Marshall Thundering Herd come in at #21 and they host Rice this coming Saturday in their home finale. Here are the complete rankings.
1. Alabama
2. Notre Dame
3. Clemson
4. Ohio State
5. Texas A&M
6. Florida
7. Cincinnati
8. Georgia
9. Iowa State
10. Miami
11. Oklahoma
12. Indiana
13. BYU
14. Northwestern
15. Oklahoma State
16. Wisconsin
17. UNC
18. Coastal Carolina
19. Iowa
20 USC
21. Marshall
22. Washington
23. Oregon
24. Tulsa
25. Louisiana
Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.