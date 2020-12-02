Same 4 Atop College Football Rankings

Advertisement

Herd rests at #21 in College Football Rankings
By Jim Treacy
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 7:24 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - In determining an NCAA national champion in football, the rankings that come out every Tuesday are the ones that matter. The College Football Playoff rankings were released just after 7 p.m. and the top 4 teams once again are Alabama, Notre Dame, Clemson and Ohio State. The Marshall Thundering Herd come in at #21 and they host Rice this coming Saturday in their home finale. Here are the complete rankings.

1. Alabama

2. Notre Dame

3. Clemson

4. Ohio State

5. Texas A&M

6. Florida

7. Cincinnati

8. Georgia

9. Iowa State

10. Miami

11. Oklahoma

12. Indiana

13. BYU

14. Northwestern

15. Oklahoma State

16. Wisconsin

17. UNC

18. Coastal Carolina

19. Iowa

20 USC

21. Marshall

22. Washington

23. Oregon

24. Tulsa

25. Louisiana

