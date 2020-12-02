Advertisement

Kansas edges Kentucky

(WYMT)
By Jim Treacy
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 10:37 PM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
INDIANAPOLIS, In. (WSAZ) - When two historic programs meet on the basketball court, it is rarely a blowout and that was the case Tuesday night. Kansas beat Kentucky by a final of 65-62 at Indianapolis.

The Cats had a ten point lead early in the first half and went to the locker room up 6 points. The second half went back and forth as Kansas took a lead for good with Ochai Agbaji made three pointer which made the score 58-55.

In the final minute, Kentucky had two chances to tie or take the lead but couldn’t hit the shot. The Cats now fall to 1-2 on the season and play Georgia Tech on December 6th.

