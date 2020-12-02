Advertisement

Walmart in Ashland to close temporarily

File Picture of Walmart, courtesy of AP Images
File Picture of Walmart, courtesy of AP Images(AP Photo/Alan Diaz, File)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 2:45 PM EST
ASHLAND, Ky. (WSAZ) - The Ashland Supercenter located on River Hill Drive closed at 2 p.m. on Wednesday.

According to Walmart’s Corporate Communications, it’s part of a company-initiated program to allow third party cleaning crews time to clean and sanitize the building.

This particular Walmart location will be closed through December 3. It’s expected to reopen on Friday, December 4 at 7 a.m.

This gives associates time to restock the shelves and prep the store.

However, the pharmacy will remain open. You can pick up your medicine through the drive-thru located on the grocery end of the store or through curbside pickup. You can call (606)369-6387 when you arrive.

Corporate released a statement saying, “Everything we’re doing is for the well-being of our associates and customers, and in consideration of guidance by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and health experts. When the store reopens Friday, we will continue conducting associate health screens and temperature checks, and all associates will be provided with facemasks and gloves.”

“These protocols are in addition to the extensive measures we’ve put in place during the pandemic to help protect our associates and customers, including installing sneeze guards at registers, temperature checks and mandatory mask-wearing for associates, placing social distancing signage and enacting emergency leave policy for associates who are unable or uncomfortable coming to work. Additionally, through the help of our health ambassadors, we will continue requiring customers to wear protective facial coverings while inside the building.”

“We will continue working closely with elected and local health officials, adjusting how we serve the community while also keeping the health and safety of our customers and associates in mind.”

To read more about Walmart’s COVID-19 response, click here.

