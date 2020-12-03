11 COVID-19 deaths in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - 11 people have died in connection to the coronavirus.

According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), as of 10:00 a.m., December 3, 2020, there have been 1,163,674 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 51,025 total cases and 789 deaths.

The deaths include an 86-year old male from Berkeley County, a 56-year old female from Berkeley County, an 83-year old male from Marshall County, an 81-year old male from Marshall County, a 91-year old female from Boone County, a 77-year old male from Hancock County, a 51-year old male from Wood County, an 87-year old male from Mineral County, a 79-year old female from Mineral County, an 85-year old male from Greenbrier County, and a 73-year old female from Cabell County.

There are 17,428 active cases.

32,808 people have recovered.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (473), Berkeley (3,551), Boone (690), Braxton (132), Brooke (737), Cabell (3,119), Calhoun (82), Clay (132), Doddridge (130), Fayette (1,203), Gilmer (214), Grant (418), Greenbrier (571), Hampshire (381), Hancock (825), Hardy (339), Harrison (1,563), Jackson (724), Jefferson (1,471), Kanawha (5,931), Lewis (259), Lincoln (447), Logan (1,100), Marion (969), Marshall (1,329), Mason (558), McDowell (641), Mercer (1,401), Mineral (1,415), Mingo (1,008), Monongalia (3,459), Monroe (390), Morgan (310), Nicholas (389), Ohio (1,693), Pendleton (115), Pleasants (111), Pocahontas (235), Preston (706), Putnam (2,095), Raleigh (1,703), Randolph (762), Ritchie (186), Roane (194), Summers (282), Taylor (375), Tucker (159), Tyler (156), Upshur (534), Wayne (1,096), Webster (70), Wetzel (445), Wirt (127), Wood (2,823), Wyoming (797).

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.