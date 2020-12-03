Advertisement

#11 WVU leads #1 Gonzaga at the half

(WSAZ)
By Jim Treacy
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 8:06 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANAPOLIS, In. (WSAZ) - In a game scheduled just days ago, WVU is 20 minutes away from beating the top team in college basketball. They lead Gonzaga by a score of 39-34 at the Jimmy V Classic in Indianapolis.

The Mountaineers are led in scoring by Miles McBride and Oscar Tshiebwe who are in double figures and also has 8 rebounds. Derek Culver also has 7 points.

The Bulldogs’ Joel Ayayi has 9 points in the first half.

We will update this story after the game.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charleston Police Department Officer Cassie Johnson was shot Tuesday while responding to a...
UPDATE | Prayer vigil honors the service of CPD Officer Cassie Johnson
Jason Gillman
Man arrested after deputies say he shot his wife
Deputies are investigating a robbery
UPDATE | Man arrested in connection to robbery at gas station
(Courtesy of AstraZeneca)
Huntington woman shares experience with COVID-19 vaccine trial
The infection rate as of December 1 is listed as 44.60.
One county changes to red on DHHR map

Latest News

WVU men's basketball
December test for WVU tonight
Grant Wells is named to Davey O'Brien watch list which goes to top qb
WELLS AND FIELDS ON O'BRIEN LIST
Kansas edges Kentucky
KHSAA releases state title schedule Tuesday
KHSAA announces title game dates and times