11 WVU leads #1 Gonzaga at the half

INDIANAPOLIS, In. (WSAZ) - In a game scheduled just days ago, WVU is 20 minutes away from beating the top team in college basketball. They lead Gonzaga by a score of 39-34 at the Jimmy V Classic in Indianapolis.

The Mountaineers are led in scoring by Miles McBride and Oscar Tshiebwe who are in double figures and also has 8 rebounds. Derek Culver also has 7 points.

The Bulldogs’ Joel Ayayi has 9 points in the first half.

We will update this story after the game.

