54 new cases, one additional death in connection to COVID-19 in Boyd County

BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Another person has died in connection to the coronavirus.

According to the Boyd County Emergency Operations Center, a 52-year-old man has died. This brings the total number of deaths to 29 in the county.

As of Thursday, December 3, there are 54 new cases, including a two-month-old child.

There have been 2,001 total cases since the outbreak started.

19 additional individuals have recovered. There have been 973 total recoveries.

