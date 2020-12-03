54 new cases, one additional death in connection to COVID-19 in Boyd County
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 4:51 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Another person has died in connection to the coronavirus.
According to the Boyd County Emergency Operations Center, a 52-year-old man has died. This brings the total number of deaths to 29 in the county.
As of Thursday, December 3, there are 54 new cases, including a two-month-old child.
There have been 2,001 total cases since the outbreak started.
19 additional individuals have recovered. There have been 973 total recoveries.
