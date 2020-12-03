58 new COVID-19 cases reported in Greenup County

GREENUP COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) – Fifty-eight new COVID-19 cases are reported in Greenup County.

The Greenup County Health Department made that announcement Wednesday, saying the cases range from a 13-year-old boy to a 90-year-old man.

Since the pandemic started, the county has had 1,583 total cases, 776 which have recovered.

Active cases were at 789 on Wednesday.

There have been 14 deaths.

