58 new COVID-19 cases reported in Greenup County

Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 10:15 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
GREENUP COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) – Fifty-eight new COVID-19 cases are reported in Greenup County.

The Greenup County Health Department made that announcement Wednesday, saying the cases range from a 13-year-old boy to a 90-year-old man.

Since the pandemic started, the county has had 1,583 total cases, 776 which have recovered.

Active cases were at 789 on Wednesday.

There have been 14 deaths.

