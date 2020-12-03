Advertisement

70-year-old man reported missing near South Charleston

Gordon Massie was reported missing from near South Charleston.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 9:00 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A 70-year-old man has been reported missing as of Thursday morning.

According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, Gordon Massie normally gets home, which is along Chestnut Road in South Charleston, between 5:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

Deputies say he was not at work in Buffalo on Wednesday.

Massie’s vehicle was found in South Charleston overnight.

Investigators say he hasn’t spoken to family since Wednesday morning.

Massie is 5′10″ tall, weighs 200 pounds, and has green eyes and brown hair. 

If you have any information, you’re asked to call the sheriff’s department at 304-357-0169, email tips@kanawhasheriff.us, message the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office on Facebook, or anonymously send information through their website.

