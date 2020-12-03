Advertisement

99 new COVID-19 cases, additional death in Scioto County

Coronavirus
Coronavirus(AP)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 2:47 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - The Ohio Department of Health has announced 99 new cases of COVID-19 in Scioto County on Thursday.

The number of positive cases in Scioto County has hit 2,400.

An 88-year-old male passed away due to complications with the virus on Wednesday, marking the county’s 29th COVID-related death.

Six additional hospitalizations were reported on Thursday. There have been 194 people hospitalized since the start of the pandemic.

Sixty more people have recovered from the virus, bringing the recovery total to 1,583.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charleston Police Department Officer Cassie Johnson was shot Tuesday while responding to a...
UPDATE | Charleston Police to retire Officer Johnson’s unit number
File Picture of Walmart, courtesy of AP Images
Walmart in Ashland to close temporarily
The restaurant made the announcement Friday afternoon.
Restaurant to close due to ‘Governor’s mandates’
The infection rate as of December 1 is listed as 44.60.
One county changes to red on DHHR map
Governor Justice holds press conference
Governor Justice releases new date for COVID-19 vaccine in W.Va.; announces free testing at home

Latest News

Coronavirus in Kentucky
Governor announces details about COVID-19 vaccine in Kentucky
The pursuit went down Mt. Zion Road, Ohio State Route 93, and several more roads in Jackson and...
Pursuit ends in arrest in Jackson County, OH
Catlettsburg-Kenova bridge to be one lane during lighting upgrade
Ohio Coronavirus
Nearly 9,000 new cases of COVID-19 in Ohio