99 new COVID-19 cases, additional death in Scioto County

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - The Ohio Department of Health has announced 99 new cases of COVID-19 in Scioto County on Thursday.

The number of positive cases in Scioto County has hit 2,400.

An 88-year-old male passed away due to complications with the virus on Wednesday, marking the county’s 29th COVID-related death.

Six additional hospitalizations were reported on Thursday. There have been 194 people hospitalized since the start of the pandemic.

Sixty more people have recovered from the virus, bringing the recovery total to 1,583.

