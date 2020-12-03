Advocacy group finds foster homes for Charleston officer’s dogs

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Charleston-based dog advocacy group Dog Bless has found foster homes for the dogs of Cassie Johnson, a Charleston Police officer who was shot in the line of duty Tuesday.

Charleston Police Chief Tyke Hunt said in a press conference Wednesday that Johnson would not survive her injuries.

Thank you thank you thank you to everyone who is offering to help with Cassie’s dogs! We have it covered now (plus... Posted by Dog Bless on Wednesday, December 2, 2020

The names of the dogs are Gus and Tanner. Dog Bless was searching for foster homes while Johnson’s family can make decisions.

