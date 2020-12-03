Advertisement

Advocacy group finds foster homes for Charleston officer’s dogs

Both of Cassie Johnson's dogs have found foster homes.
Both of Cassie Johnson's dogs have found foster homes.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 11:02 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Charleston-based dog advocacy group Dog Bless has found foster homes for the dogs of Cassie Johnson, a Charleston Police officer who was shot in the line of duty Tuesday.

Charleston Police Chief Tyke Hunt said in a press conference Wednesday that Johnson would not survive her injuries.

The names of the dogs are Gus and Tanner. Dog Bless was searching for foster homes while Johnson’s family can make decisions.

For more information, contact Dog Bless.

