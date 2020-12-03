Advertisement

Among first acts, Biden to call for 100 days of mask-wearing

‘Not forever, just 100 days’
President-elect Joe Biden said he will ask Americans to commit to 100 days of wearing masks as...
President-elect Joe Biden said he will ask Americans to commit to 100 days of wearing masks as one of his first acts as president.(Source: AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 6:43 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Joe Biden said Thursday that he will ask Americans to commit to 100 days of wearing masks as one of his first acts as president, stopping just short of the nationwide mandate he’s pushed before to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

The move marks a notable shift from President Donald Trump, whose own skepticism of mask-wearing has contributed to a politicization of the issue. That’s made many people reticent to embrace a practice that public health experts say is one of the easiest ways to manage the pandemic, which has killed more than 275,000 Americans.

The president-elect has frequently emphasized mask-wearing as a “patriotic duty” and during the campaign floated the idea of instituting a nationwide mask mandate, which he later acknowledged would be beyond the ability of the president to enforce.

Speaking with CNN’s Jake Tapper, Biden said he would make the request of Americans on Inauguration Day, Jan. 20.

“On the first day I’m inaugurated, I’m going to ask the public for 100 days to mask. Just 100 days to mask — not forever, just 100 days. And I think we’ll see a significant reduction” in the virus, Biden said.

Biden also said he asked Dr. Anthony Fauci to stay on in his administration, “in the exact same role he’s had for the past several presidents,” as the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, the nation’s top infectious-disease expert.

The president-elect said he’s asked Fauci to be a “chief medical adviser” as well as part of his COVID-19 advisory team.

Regarding a coronavirus vaccine, Biden said he’d be “happy” to get inoculated in public to assuage any concerns about its efficacy and safety. Three former presidents — Barack Obama, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton — have said they’d also get vaccinated publicly to show that it’s safe.

“People have lost faith in the ability of the vaccine to work,” Biden said, adding that “it matters what a president and the vice president do.”

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charleston Police Department Officer Cassie Johnson was shot Tuesday while responding to a...
UPDATE | Charleston Police Officer shot in line of duty passes away
File Picture of Walmart, courtesy of AP Images
Walmart in Ashland to close temporarily
The restaurant made the announcement Friday afternoon.
Restaurant to close due to ‘Governor’s mandates’
The infection rate as of December 1 is listed as 44.60.
One county changes to red on DHHR map
Governor Justice holds press conference
Governor Justice releases new date for COVID-19 vaccine in W.Va.; announces free testing at home

Latest News

Huntington Police looking for robbery suspect
Huntington Police looking for man in connection to robbery
West Virginians now have the option to take a test at home.
How West Virginians can take an at-home COVID-19 test
California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced the new plans amid an unprecedented surge of new...
California governor: Most of state nears stay-home order
Newsom: California stay-at-home guidelines