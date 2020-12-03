Advertisement

Catlettsburg-Kenova bridge to be one lane during lighting upgrade

By John Lowe
Dec. 3, 2020
CATLETTSBURG, Ky. (WSAZ) - According to a release from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the bridge that carries U.S. Route 60 from Catlettsburg to Kenova will undergo a lighting upgrade, causing traffic restrictions over the next several days.

Transportation officials say starting Monday, December 7, the bridge will be reduced to one lane with all traffic controlled by temporary stop lights (one in Catlettsburg, one in Kenova). The lane closure will last until Dec. 18 or whenever the project is complete.

KYTC says drivers should be prepared for long delays and long waits at the stop lights on either side.

Contractors say they will try to keep pedestrian access, but that could be blocked at times as well.

