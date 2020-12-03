COVID-19 death reported in Kanawha County

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - An 55-year-old man has died in connection to the coronavirus.

According to the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department, this brings the total number of deaths to 143.

There are 92 additional cases. There have been 6,142 overall.

71 more active cases have been reported. There are 1,253 total active cases.

