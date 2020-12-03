Advertisement

COVID-19 death reported in Kanawha County

This brings the total number of deaths to 143.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 4:38 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - An 55-year-old man has died in connection to the coronavirus.

According to the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department, this brings the total number of deaths to 143.

There are 92 additional cases. There have been 6,142 overall.

71 more active cases have been reported. There are 1,253 total active cases.

