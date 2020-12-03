Advertisement

Deputies investigating attempted robbery at convenience store

Kanawha County Sheriff's Department looking for suspect in attempted robbery in Saint Albans.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 7:09 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department is investigating an attempted robbery at a 7-11 on West Main Street near Saint Albans.

This happened early Thursday morning.

According to deputies, the suspect they are looking for is a tall white male wearing blue jeans, a black shirt and a black mask.

The suspect did have a knife and was last seen leaving the store heading west.

Deputies are investigating if anyone has information about the suspects whereabouts.

