Deputies investigating attempted robbery at convenience store

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department is investigating an attempted robbery at a 7-11 on West Main Street near Saint Albans.

This happened early Thursday morning.

According to deputies, the suspect they are looking for is a tall white male wearing blue jeans, a black shirt and a black mask.

The suspect did have a knife and was last seen leaving the store heading west.

Deputies are investigating if anyone has information about the suspects whereabouts.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.