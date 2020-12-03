Eastern Ky. man dies in Rowan County I-64 crash

ROWAN COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) – A man from Carter County died Wednesday in an accident on Interstate 64 West involving an SUV and a tractor-trailer, according to the Rowan County coroner.

Dennis Ray McCoy, 45, of Olive Hill, who was driving a Chevrolet Blazer, was pronounced dead at St. Claire HealthCare Emergency Department.

The crash was reported shortly before 1:30 p.m., near a weight station near mile-marker 148.

The tractor-trailer driver wasn’t hurt.

Investigators say both vehicles were headed west when they made contact. The Blazer rolled, ejecting McCoy.

The crash is under investigation by Kentucky State Police and the coroner’s office.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.