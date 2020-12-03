Advertisement

Eastern Ky. man dies in Rowan County I-64 crash

A man from Carter County, Kentucky, died Wednesday in an accident on Interstate 64 West...
A man from Carter County, Kentucky, died Wednesday in an accident on Interstate 64 West involving an SUV and a tractor-trailer.(Rowan County Coroner's Office)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 9:50 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROWAN COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) – A man from Carter County died Wednesday in an accident on Interstate 64 West involving an SUV and a tractor-trailer, according to the Rowan County coroner.

Dennis Ray McCoy, 45, of Olive Hill, who was driving a Chevrolet Blazer, was pronounced dead at St. Claire HealthCare Emergency Department.

The crash was reported shortly before 1:30 p.m., near a weight station near mile-marker 148.

The tractor-trailer driver wasn’t hurt.

Investigators say both vehicles were headed west when they made contact. The Blazer rolled, ejecting McCoy.

The crash is under investigation by Kentucky State Police and the coroner’s office.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charleston Police Department Officer Cassie Johnson was shot Tuesday while responding to a...
UPDATE | Prayer vigil honors the service of CPD Officer Cassie Johnson
File Picture of Walmart, courtesy of AP Images
Walmart in Ashland to close temporarily
The infection rate as of December 1 is listed as 44.60.
One county changes to red on DHHR map
The restaurant made the announcement Friday afternoon.
Restaurant to close due to ‘Governor’s mandates’
Governor Justice holds press conference
Governor Justice releases new date for COVID-19 vaccine in W.Va.; announces free testing at home

Latest News

A vigil Wednesday evening at Laidley Field honored gravely injured Charleston Police Department...
11pm Team Coverage: Community honors CPD Officer Cassie Johnson and family
Street signs being stolen around Elliott County is causing concerns about the safety of...
Stolen street signs raising concerns about safety
Sheryl Johnson thanks the Charleston community for supporting her daughter.
Officer Cassie Johnson's mother speaks at vigil
Kanawha County Schools’ 10-year plan proposes less school buildings in the county by 2029.
Less buildings proposed in Kanawha County Schools’ 10-year plan
Fifty-eight new COVID-19 cases are reported in Greenup County, Kentucky.
58 new COVID-19 cases reported in Greenup County