Five deaths, 24 new cases in Greenup County

GREENUP COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Five additional people have died in connection to the coronavirus.

The deaths include an 87-year-old man, a 74-year-old man, a 72-year-old woman, a 58-year-old man and a 72-year-old woman.

According to the Greenup County Health Department, there have been 24 new cases as of Thursday, December 3.

The new cases include a two-year-old and an 87-year-old.

There have been 1,605 total cases.

Overall, there have been 19 deaths.

806 cases are active.

776 people have recovered.

