Five deaths, 24 new cases in Greenup County
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 5:28 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
GREENUP COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Five additional people have died in connection to the coronavirus.
The deaths include an 87-year-old man, a 74-year-old man, a 72-year-old woman, a 58-year-old man and a 72-year-old woman.
According to the Greenup County Health Department, there have been 24 new cases as of Thursday, December 3.
The new cases include a two-year-old and an 87-year-old.
There have been 1,605 total cases.
Overall, there have been 19 deaths.
806 cases are active.
776 people have recovered.
