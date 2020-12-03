Advertisement

Governor announces details about COVID-19 vaccine in Kentucky

Coronavirus in Kentucky
Coronavirus in Kentucky(AP)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 4:16 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) - Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear says the COVID-19 vaccine is expected in the state of Kentucky as early as December 15.

Governor Beshear says this first shipment will be about 38,000.

Two thirds of those vaccines will go to long-term care. This will be distributed by CVS and Walgreens. The other third will go to healthcare workers.

Pikeville Medical Center will be one of the first initial allocation sites.

The governor says the first sites were chosen because they are large enough to handle the minimum size of the Pfizer vaccine that ships, which is 975.

The CDC says the locations also required to have ultra low cold storage.

They were also chosen because they had completely enrolled as a coronavirus vaccine provider. The governor says not everyone is enrolled yet.

PMC will receive 975 vaccines.

Governor Beshear says 12,675 healthcare workers will get this first series of COVID-19 vaccinations. They will be allowing each facility to make their own allocations.

The Governor says there is a limited number and this is a test run.

Governor Beshear also discussed COVID-19 numbers. As of Thursday, 113 of 120 counties in the state are in the red zone.

There have been 3,895 new cases. This is the second highest day and the highest Thursday when it comes to new coronavirus cases.

34 additional people have died in connection to the virus. This is the third highest day. Wednesday was the highest day and Tuesday was the second highest. Governor Beshear says we have had the three highest days of fatalities within the last week.

The Governor also says Kentucky Public Health is reporting the highest number of Kentuckians ever hospitalized.

This is a developing story.

Keep checking the WSAZ App for the latest information.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charleston Police Department Officer Cassie Johnson was shot Tuesday while responding to a...
UPDATE | Charleston Police to retire Officer Johnson’s unit number
File Picture of Walmart, courtesy of AP Images
Walmart in Ashland to close temporarily
The restaurant made the announcement Friday afternoon.
Restaurant to close due to ‘Governor’s mandates’
The infection rate as of December 1 is listed as 44.60.
One county changes to red on DHHR map
Governor Justice holds press conference
Governor Justice releases new date for COVID-19 vaccine in W.Va.; announces free testing at home

Latest News

Coronavirus
99 new COVID-19 cases, additional death in Scioto County
The pursuit went down Mt. Zion Road, Ohio State Route 93, and several more roads in Jackson and...
Pursuit ends in arrest in Jackson County, OH
Catlettsburg-Kenova bridge to be one lane during lighting upgrade
Ohio Coronavirus
Nearly 9,000 new cases of COVID-19 in Ohio