Governor announces details about COVID-19 vaccine in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) - Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear says the COVID-19 vaccine is expected in the state of Kentucky as early as December 15.

Governor Beshear says this first shipment will be about 38,000.

Two thirds of those vaccines will go to long-term care. This will be distributed by CVS and Walgreens. The other third will go to healthcare workers.

Pikeville Medical Center will be one of the first initial allocation sites.

The governor says the first sites were chosen because they are large enough to handle the minimum size of the Pfizer vaccine that ships, which is 975.

The CDC says the locations also required to have ultra low cold storage.

They were also chosen because they had completely enrolled as a coronavirus vaccine provider. The governor says not everyone is enrolled yet.

PMC will receive 975 vaccines.

Governor Beshear says 12,675 healthcare workers will get this first series of COVID-19 vaccinations. They will be allowing each facility to make their own allocations.

The Governor says there is a limited number and this is a test run.

Governor Beshear also discussed COVID-19 numbers. As of Thursday, 113 of 120 counties in the state are in the red zone.

There have been 3,895 new cases. This is the second highest day and the highest Thursday when it comes to new coronavirus cases.

34 additional people have died in connection to the virus. This is the third highest day. Wednesday was the highest day and Tuesday was the second highest. Governor Beshear says we have had the three highest days of fatalities within the last week.

The Governor also says Kentucky Public Health is reporting the highest number of Kentuckians ever hospitalized.

This is a developing story.

