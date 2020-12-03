How West Virginians can take an at-home COVID-19 test

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Since the beginning of the pandemic, the main way to get tested for COVID-19 was a swab up the nose.

Now, West Virginians have another option.

“If they can receive a UPS package, they can get a test, and they can do it in the safety of their home.” Said Vault Health CEO Jason Feldman.

Governor Jim Justice announced Wednesday that all West Virginians have access to an at-home COVID-19 test.

Feldman says the process is about as simple as it can get.

“So residents in West Virginia are able to go to vaulthealth.com and they’re able to put in some very simple information,” Feldman said. “Their name, their date of birth and create an account and they’re doing this from the safety from their own home.”

Once a test is ordered it is sent overnight straight to your address. When it comes to your door, you’ll find a saliva tube.

“So we’re going to actually ask residents to spit in the saliva tube,” Feldman said. “About a tablespoon of saliva. And what they’re going to do is they’re going to log into a Zoom waiting room on their phone or on their tablet or their computer and we will have someone guide them through this process.”

Feldman says the Zoom call is critical to make sure everyone gets through the process carefully.

“We’ve made the zoom calls really accessible,” Feldman said. “We’re available seven days a week from 8 am to 8 pm and you can log on anytime you’re ready to spit.”

Once the tube is full, put it in the bio bag and send it back overnight. Vault says results will come in about 48 hours.

“There’s no need for insurance,” Feldman said. “There’s no need for cash. You can get a test, at home ordered, by yourself with no other expense. It’s probably about the easiest in the country.”

