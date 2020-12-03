Advertisement

Huntington casino robbed at gun point

An investigation is underway after police say a casino was robbed at gunpoint.
An investigation is underway after police say a casino was robbed at gunpoint.(KWTX)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 12:52 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - An investigation is underway after police say a casino was robbed at gunpoint.

According to Huntington Police Chief Ray Cornwell, Pam’s Casino on the 800-block of Adams Avenue was robbed early Thursday morning.

Cornwell tells WSAZ that an unknown male entered Pam’s Casino around 12:30 a.m., produced a firearm and demanded money.

Police say the man was given an undisclosed amount of cash and then ran out.

Cornwell says no arrests have been made at this time.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charleston Police Department Officer Cassie Johnson was shot Tuesday while responding to a...
UPDATE | Medical team working to find matches for CPD Officer Cassie Johnson’s organ donation
File Picture of Walmart, courtesy of AP Images
Walmart in Ashland to close temporarily
The restaurant made the announcement Friday afternoon.
Restaurant to close due to ‘Governor’s mandates’
The infection rate as of December 1 is listed as 44.60.
One county changes to red on DHHR map
Governor Justice holds press conference
Governor Justice releases new date for COVID-19 vaccine in W.Va.; announces free testing at home

Latest News

Recent snow woes and climate change have presented challenges as well as opportunity.
Ski Slopes Adapt And Innovate Heading Into The 2020-21 Ski Season
All three pleaded not guilty.
Three people indicted in connection with missing person case appear in court
Both of Cassie Johnson's dogs have found foster homes.
Advocacy group finds foster homes for Charleston officer’s dogs
Arthur Woods
Judge accepts guilty plea for man charged in connection to wife’s murder