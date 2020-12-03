Advertisement

Huntington Police looking for man in connection to robbery

If you can identify the man, please contact the Huntington Police Department at (304) 696-4420.
Huntington Police looking for robbery suspect
Huntington Police looking for robbery suspect
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 6:54 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Huntington Police Department is looking for a man in connection to a robbery early Thursday morning.

According to the City of Huntington, the man entered Pam’s Casino around 12:40 a.m. Thursday with a firearm and demanded that the clerk hand over money from the cash register.

The man then fled on foot in the alley between the 900 block of Adams Avenue and Washington Avenue in Huntington.

If you can identify the man, please contact the Huntington Police Department at (304) 696-4420.

Police also ask that you do not approach the man as he may still be armed.

