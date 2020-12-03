Judge accepts guilty plea for man charged in connection to wife’s murder

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A judge has accepted a plea for a man charged in connection to his wife’s murder.

Arthur Woods entered a guilty plea to voluntary manslaughter in November.

On Thursday, Kanawha County Judge Tod Kaufman accepted the plea for three years confinement in a state correctional facility.

Woods originally pleaded not guilty in May of 2019 in the death of his wife, Starina Woods, who went missing in Charleston in March of 2016.

Investigators in the case previously said that Starina Woods voiced concerns about being in an abusive relationship. Her body was never found.

Woods never reported his wife missing, telling authorities she had left for Ecuador. They had been living together in Charleston at the time.

In 2019, Woods was arrested and charged with his wife’s 2016 death.

