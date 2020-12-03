Advertisement

Less buildings proposed in Kanawha County Schools’ 10-year plan

Kanawha County Schools' 10-year plan proposes less school buildings in the county by 2029.
Kanawha County Schools' 10-year plan proposes less school buildings in the county by 2029.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 10:40 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Kanawha County Schools’ 10-year plan proposes less school buildings in the county by 2029.

Board members say the area’s shrinking population has caused some schools to not be used as much.

If implemented, Riverside High School’s area would see the biggest change, going from 13 schools to 9.

Twelve schools would be closed, including elementary schools in Belle, Marmet and Malden, as well as two middle schools in St. Albans.

