POLICE | Man charged with attempted murder of a police officer

Prestonsburg, Ky. (WSAZ) - A man has been arrested after police say he lead them on a chase and tried to hit an officer with a car.

Prestonsburg Police Officers say they were at a suspected drug dealer’s house in Prestonsburg to conduct a patrol on Thursday when they were notified that Tommy Shepherd, a wanted felon with a large amount of drugs and in possession of a firearm, was in town and said he was “not going back to jail.”

While on patrol, officers say a car registered to Martin Shepherd came to the area, then took off speeding. Ptl. Brad Caldwell followed the car, watching it cross the wrong lane of traffic. Ptl. Caldwell tried to stop the vehicle for a traffic stop, but the car took off. Ptls. Caldwell, Chaffins, Tipton, Neice, and Preston began to chase the vehicle.

Officers say Martin Shepherd stopped the car and tried to exit. When officers were coming up on the car, Tommy Shepherd, who was in the passenger seat, hit the accelerator and tried to hit Ptl. Zach Neice with the car. Instead, Tommy Shepherd hit Neice’s patrol car and continued to drive to Kentucky 850 at David.

Tommy Shepherd stopped at a house at Open Fork, according to police, and tried to flee on foot, but Ptl. Jake Chaffins apprehended Shepherd who was trying to fight. Officers say after a brief attempt to resist, he was arrested and taken to Floyd County Detention Center on the following charges: Execution of felony warrants of arrest, Attempted Murder of a Police Officer, Assault 3rd Degree - Police Officer, Wanton Endangerment of a Police Officer, Fleeing/Evading Police 1st Degree on foot and vehicle, Possession of Methamphetamine, Criminal Mischief 1st Degree, Tampering with Physical Evidence, Persistent Felony Offender 1st, Resisting Arrest, and Criminal Littering.

The Prestonsburg Police Department says Tommy Shepherd is a career criminal convicted of numerous prior felonies and has been in and out of prison.

The case is under investigation by Ptl. Brad Caldwell and Captain Randy G. Woods.

