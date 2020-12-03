Advertisement

Memorial in place where Charleston Officer Shot

A memorial has been set-up in the area where a Charleston Police Officer was shot.
A memorial has been set-up in the area where a Charleston Police Officer was shot.(Andrew Colegrove, WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 4:41 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- A memorial has been placed in the location where Officer Cassie Johnson was shot in the line of duty Tuesday afternoon.

The Charleston Police Officer will not survive her injuries, according to Chief Tyke Hunt.

Mary Ann Parsons says she set up the memorial along Garrison Avenue.

“She needs to have something, she devoted her life to us,” Parsons said.

The memorial consists of an angel, with a red ribbon, flowers and candles.

