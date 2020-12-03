Nearly 9,000 new cases of COVID-19 in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSAZ) - There have been 8,921 new cases of the coronavirus since Wednesday.

This is the fifth highest day since the COVID-19 pandemic started.

According to the Ohio Department of Health, there have also been 82 additional deaths.

Within the last 24 hours, there have been 396 hospitalizations and 33 ICU admissions.

Overall, there have been 446,849 cases, 6,753 deaths, 28,281 hospitalizations, and 4,814 ICU admissions since the coronavirus outbreak began.

298,332 are presumed recovered.

The Ohio Department of Health says Thursday’s data is incomplete because of unprecedented volume. There are thousands of reports waiting to be reviewed.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine says there are over 5,000 in the hospital and over 1,200 in the ICU as of December 3.

Hospitals around the state are considering postponing elective surgeries, according to Dr. Andy Thomas, the Chief Clinical Officer, with OSU Wexner Medical Center.

Dr. Thomas says we still haven’t seen the full impact on Thanksgiving in COVID-19 numbers and hospitalizations.

He says this is not the beginning of the end or the end of the beginning. Hospitals are heading into the most challenging three months of this pandemic, as described by the CDC.

On the Ohio Public Health Advisory System, there are five new purple counties, including Medina, Portage, Richland, Stark and Summit. Lake, Lorain and Montgomery remain purple or level 4.

In our region, Lawrence, Scioto, Jackson, Pike, Meigs and Athens are red or level 3. Vinton and Gallia are orange or level 2.

On the Travel Advisory Map, Governor DeWine says this is the first week since April where April’s positivity for COVID-19 has went above 15%. Ohio’s travel advisory recommends Ohioans should stay home except for necessary trips for supplies, as well as consistent mask wearing and frequent hand washing.

Dr. Bruce Vanderoff says this positivity rate should be a wakeup call. The virus spreads between people when they are near each other. For a little while, he is urging everyone to stay apart. This means we have to stay home unless it’s absolutely necessary.

