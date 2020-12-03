Advertisement

Pursuit ends in arrest in Jackson County, OH

The pursuit went down Mt. Zion Road, Ohio State Route 93, and several more roads in Jackson and Wellston as well as Vinton County.(AP images)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 2:44 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - A pursuit that lasted over an hour ended with a car running off into a ditch and an arrest.

According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were sent to Evans Road between Jackson and Oak Hill Thursday morning on report of a theft. When the deputies arrived, they attempted to apprehend the suspect, Charles William Boyd, 44 of Jackson.

Deputies say Boyd took off in a Toyota RAV 4 towards Jackson. The pursuit went down Mt. Zion Road, Ohio State Route 93, and several more roads in Jackson and Wellston as well as Vinton County.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says Oak Hill Police disabled Boyd’s vehicle by deploying stop sticks on State Route 327. In an effort to avoid the stop sticks, Boyd drove between the guardrail and an Ohio State Highway Patrol cruiser. He lost control and his car came to rest at the bottom of a ditch.

“We were very fortunate today,” Jackson County Sheriff Todd Frazier said in a statement. “Boyd had made threats of shooting and ramming law enforcement. Multiple agencies worked together and apprehended a criminal with no injuries. This could have ended differently.”

The release says Boyd is being held on an Adult Parole Authority violation. More charges may be filed for the pursuit and an ongoing sheriff’s investigation.

