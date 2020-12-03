Stolen street signs raising concerns about safety

ELLIOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Street signs being stolen around Elliott County is causing concerns about the safety of residents simply because of the delays a missing sign could cause for first responders.

Judge Executive Myron Lewis says the signs are important identifiers for paramedics when they’re trying to get to someone needing help.

“You’ve not only taken what you think is a simple thrill and a wall ornament, you have taken minutes away from someone’s life potentially if EMS or Fire need to get to them,” said Lewis.

It’s also costly to the county and taxpayers.

Lewis says each sign costs around $50 to replace plus labor. Some signs are stolen repeatedly.

“We’ve had the sign taken down within three days after we’ve put it up. When you talk about putting up cameras, they can work, but then you’re almost hiring a staff just to man those cameras.”

Elliott County 911 Director Robin Thornsberry says there have been countless situations where EMTs, especially mutual aid from another county, couldn’t find a house because they passed the street.

“If we can get to the patient quicker, we can get them to hospital quicker,” said Thornsberry. “Because we have a 35 to 45 minute transport to Morehead, Morgan County or to King’s Daughters.”

Taking a sign is considered theft and can be a felony charge if the value exceeds $500.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.