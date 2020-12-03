Advertisement

Three people indicted in connection with missing person case appear in court

All three pleaded not guilty.
By Kimberly Keagy
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 11:44 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Three people who have been indicted by a grand jury for a missing person case appeared in court on Thursday.

Little, Williams and Deleon pleaded not guilty.

According to court documents, Enos Little, 47, Krystle Williams, 33, and Eric Deleon, 33, have been indicted on the kidnapping and murder of Wesley Hook.

Williams and Deleon are also being indicted on tampering with physical evidence.

These were issued on Oct. 13, 2020.

Back in July, Williams turned herself in to Lexington Police. She was wanted on second-degree arson after a burning vehicle was found with human remains inside.

Hook, 30, of Pikeville, has been missing since June. His car was found burned in the Robinson Creek area in July, with human remains found inside. Officials with the Pikeville Police Department say they believe the remains in the vehicle belong to Wesley, although a formal confirmation of the DNA results is still pending.

The grand jury alleges Hook was unlawfully restrained by the suspects in an event that led up to his death.

A pretrial is set for March 4, 2021 in Floyd County, Kentucky.

