U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito honors Officer Cassie Johnson on senate floor

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WSAZ) - U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) spoke on the senate floor Thursday afternoon to honor Charleston Police Officer Cassie Johnson.

Officer Johnson was shot in the line of duty after responding to a parking complaint.

Senator Capito said when Officer Johnson was shot, the bullet hit her badge before ricocheting into a main artery. Kanawha County Sheriff Mike Rutherford said this theory is under investigation.

“Police officers like Officer Johnson selflessly put their lives on the line every day for the safety of our communities. They never know what’s around the corner. You never know. She thought she was going for a parking violation. It’s a hard job and one that is rarely appreciated enough. I ask that if you heard this today or if you’ve read about this, that we all take a minute today and every day to thank our law enforcement and recognize the sacrifices they make to ensure our communities are safe and protected. I’d also ask that you please keep the Johnson family in your hearts and prayers, our chief, Chief Hunt, and all Cassie’s brothers and sisters in the police department,” Senator Capito said on the senate floor. “The entire city of Charleston is hurting so please keep them in your hearts and prayers as well.”

