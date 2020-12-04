Advertisement

10 COVID-19 deaths in West Virginia

Coronavirus in West Virginia
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 10:04 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Ten people have died in connection to the coronavirus in West Virginia.

According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), as of 10:00 a.m., December 4, 2020, there have been 1,180,491 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 52,172 total cases and 799 deaths.

The deaths include a 53-year old female from Hardy County, a 72-year old female from Lewis County, a 64-year old male from Marshall County, a 55-year old male from Kanawha County, a 65-year old male from Berkeley County, an 82-year old female from Mingo County, a 89-year old male from Brooke County, a 95-year old female from Putnam County, an 85-year old female from Putnam County, and a 94-year old female from Ohio County.

There are 17,716 current active cases.

33,657 people have recovered.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (482), Berkeley (3,617), Boone (703), Braxton (134), Brooke (753), Cabell (3,177), Calhoun (89), Clay (147), Doddridge (130), Fayette (1,226), Gilmer (215), Grant (440), Greenbrier (592), Hampshire (394), Hancock (851), Hardy (347), Harrison (1,581), Jackson (733), Jefferson (1,486), Kanawha (6,023), Lewis (262), Lincoln (455), Logan (1,114), Marion (989), Marshall (1,396), Mason (580), McDowell (663), Mercer (1,423), Mineral (1,491), Mingo (1,023), Monongalia (3,490), Monroe (404), Morgan (326), Nicholas (399), Ohio (1,708), Pendleton (121), Pleasants (118), Pocahontas (239), Preston (751), Putnam (2,135), Raleigh (1,742), Randolph (777), Ritchie (195), Roane (209), Summers (290), Taylor (382), Tucker (168), Tyler (164), Upshur (551), Wayne (1,113), Webster (70), Wetzel (454), Wirt (129), Wood (2,910), Wyoming (811).

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

