10 COVID-19 deaths in West Virginia

According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), as of 10:00 a.m., December 4, 2020, there have been 1,180,491 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 52,172 total cases and 799 deaths.

The deaths include a 53-year old female from Hardy County, a 72-year old female from Lewis County, a 64-year old male from Marshall County, a 55-year old male from Kanawha County, a 65-year old male from Berkeley County, an 82-year old female from Mingo County, a 89-year old male from Brooke County, a 95-year old female from Putnam County, an 85-year old female from Putnam County, and a 94-year old female from Ohio County.

There are 17,716 current active cases.

33,657 people have recovered.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (482), Berkeley (3,617), Boone (703), Braxton (134), Brooke (753), Cabell (3,177), Calhoun (89), Clay (147), Doddridge (130), Fayette (1,226), Gilmer (215), Grant (440), Greenbrier (592), Hampshire (394), Hancock (851), Hardy (347), Harrison (1,581), Jackson (733), Jefferson (1,486), Kanawha (6,023), Lewis (262), Lincoln (455), Logan (1,114), Marion (989), Marshall (1,396), Mason (580), McDowell (663), Mercer (1,423), Mineral (1,491), Mingo (1,023), Monongalia (3,490), Monroe (404), Morgan (326), Nicholas (399), Ohio (1,708), Pendleton (121), Pleasants (118), Pocahontas (239), Preston (751), Putnam (2,135), Raleigh (1,742), Randolph (777), Ritchie (195), Roane (209), Summers (290), Taylor (382), Tucker (168), Tyler (164), Upshur (551), Wayne (1,113), Webster (70), Wetzel (454), Wirt (129), Wood (2,910), Wyoming (811).

