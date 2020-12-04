128 new cases, additional COVID-19 death in Scioto County

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio. (WSAZ) - The Scioto County and Portsmouth City Health Departments say a 65-year-old man has died in connection to the coronavirus.

This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths to 30.

There are 128 new cases of the coronavirus in the county within the last 24 hours, according to the Ohio Department of Health.

The total number of cases is at 2,528 since the start of the outbreak.

Six more people have been hospitalized. Overall, there have been 200 hospitalizations since the pandemic began.

There are 53 additional recoveries. Over 1,600 people have recovered since the virus started.

Scioto County remains at level three or “red” on the Ohio Department of Health’s Public Health Advisory System map.

The ODH says the data remains incomplete due to the high volume of cases and several are pending review.

