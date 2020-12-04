Crashes in Charleston area cause earlier morning traffic issues

UPDATE 12/4/20 @ 8:33 a.m.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Interstate I-77 south near milemarker 100 has reopend after a crash.

I-64 at milemarker 54 in the westbound lanes has also reopened after an accident.

Multiple crashes have caused traffic problems Friday morning.

ORIGINAL STORY 12/4/20 @ 8:02 a.m.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Three crashes in Charleston are caused early morning traffic issues on Friday’s morning commute.

Metro dispatchers tell WSAZ two cars crashed around 7:45 a.m. Friday in the westbound lanes of traffic along I-64 near the MacCorkle Avenue interchange.

The center and fast lanes of traffic were shut down.

One person was taken to Thomas Memorial Hospital.

A second crash happened around 7:45 a.m. also Friday morning.

Metro dispatchers say a passenger truck rolled over in the southbound lanes of traffic near the Leon Sullivan Way interchange.

Two lanes of traffic were shut down. Medics were still at the scene of the crash just after 8:00 a.m. Friday.

A third crash happened along I-64 just after 8:00 a.m in the eastbound lanes near the Oakwood exit.

Metro dispatchers tell WSAZ crews are still getting to the scene of the third crash.

