Crews battle garage fire in Teays Valley

Garage fire in Teays Valley
Garage fire in Teays Valley(WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 11:40 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Multiple crews battled a garage fire late Thursday evening in Teays Valley, according to Winfield Fire officials.

The garage was on Thistlewood Drive in Teays Valley.

Officials say the garage was close to a home, but there was no damage to the home thanks to quick response from fire departments.

The garage is a total loss.

Winfield Fire Department, Teays Valley Fire Department, Hurricane Fire Department and Eleanor Fire Department responded.

No injuries were reported.

