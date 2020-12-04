Crews battle garage fire in Teays Valley

PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Multiple crews battled a garage fire late Thursday evening in Teays Valley, according to Winfield Fire officials.

The garage was on Thistlewood Drive in Teays Valley.

Officials say the garage was close to a home, but there was no damage to the home thanks to quick response from fire departments.

The garage is a total loss.

Winfield Fire Department, Teays Valley Fire Department, Hurricane Fire Department and Eleanor Fire Department responded.

No injuries were reported.

