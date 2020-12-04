Crews battle South Charleston house fire

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A family is homeless after a house fire in South Charleston early Friday morning.

Kanawha County dispatchers said the fire started just after 2:30 a.m. in the 800 block of Ohio St. South Charleston firefighters said the fire started on the back porch, and the home was engulfed in flames when they arrived on scene.

Dispatchers said everyone made it out of the home. The house was occupied when the fire started. A family of 3 is now homeless, but the Red Cross was called in to help the family.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

