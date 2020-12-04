Advertisement

Donations for Officer Cassie Johnson

Charleston Police Officer Cassie Johnson has passed away after being shot in the line of duty...
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 10:26 AM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The city of Charleston and the Charleston Police Department say they’ve gotten an outpouring of calls and messages from those wanting to donate to the family of Patrolman Cassie Johnson, as well as the police department.

If you would like to make a donation, here are a couple of ways you can do so.

The Citizen Police Academy Alumni Association (CPAAA) is accepting direct donations for the family and the general Charleston Police Department account. You can make a check payable to CPAAA and mailed to CPAAA, P.O. Box 11016, Charleston, WV 25339. When you’re writing a check, make sure to include the purpose of the donation in the memo line. An example would be Johnson family or food. If there is a purpose noted in the check, the funds will be deposited into the general CPD account. A check is preferred.

However, if you would like to donate cash, you can take the money to the CPD Records Division. This is on Court Street.

You can donate food at CPD Records as well.

There has also been a GoFundMe set up, which has already doubled its goal. Click here to donate to the GoFundMe.

If you have any questions, you can contact Sgt. Chris Burford at 304.549.1209.

