Five COVID-19 related deaths in Kanawha County

Thirteen residents and thirteen staff have been infected with the virus as of Thursday.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 4:47 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Five people have died in connection to the coronavirus.

According to the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department, a 51-year-old man, a 62-year-old woman, an 84-year-old man, a 75-year-old man and a 95-year-old woman died, bringing the total number of deaths in Kanawha County to 148.

The health department says this is the highest number of deaths they’ve had in one day.

There are 74 more cases as of Friday. This brings the total number to 6,216.

Active cases have decreased by five. This means there are currently 1,248 active cases in the county.

74 more people have recovered. Overall, 4,820 individuals have recovered.

