Gov. Beshear announces opening of new correctional complex

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) - Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear and the Justice and Public Safety Cabinet announced Friday that the Department of Corrections (DOC) has officially opened Southeast State Correctional Complex.

Southeast State Correctional Complex is a 621-bed prison located in Wheelwright, Kentucky.

The complex will house medium-custody male inmates.

“With the opening of Southeast State Correctional Complex, we have created over 270 new jobs in Floyd County,” said Gov. Beshear in a press release. “These new jobs are vital right now to a community that has faced many hardships during the national pandemic. I give you my pledge when I say that we are committed to safely and effectively running this state prison, and following all CDC recommendations for correctional facilities in order to keep our inmates and staff as safe as possible.”

“On behalf of myself, the Floyd County Fiscal Court and the residents of Floyd County, I would like to thank Governor Beshear for the recent reopening of Southeast State Correctional Complex,” said Floyd County Judge Executive Robbie Williams in a press release. “The newly created jobs will be a great addition to Floyd County and as always we appreciate Governor Beshear’s support.”

Along with other state prisons, precautions have been implemented at Southeast State Correctional Complex in consultation with the Department for Public Health to help prevent the virus from entering and spreading throughout the prison.

