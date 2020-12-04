Advertisement

Governor Justice gives update on COVID-19 vaccine

Governor Justice holds press conference
Governor Justice holds press conference(WSAZ, Governor Jim Justice)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 11:47 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia Governor Jim Justice has given an update on the COVID-19 vaccine.

He talked about it during a press conference Friday morning.

The target receive date for the first COVID-19 vaccine is expected to arrive in the state for December 15. However, Governor Justice says this depends on the approval by the FDA.

Governor Justice says we do not know how many doses the state will receive in 2021.

Pfizer’s initial allocation of approximately 60,000 doses with a weekly ordering cap of somewhere around 16,00 and 17,000 is kind of floating around, according to Governor Justice.

He says we anticipate an allocation from Moderna one week after the Pfizer announcement. The initial announcement is 26,000 with weekly ordering cap of 5-6,000.

The initial vaccine distribution recommended by the CDC is broken down as follows:

  • Phase 1: includes healthcare workers, long-term care facility staff and residents, community infrastructure and emergency response, as well as public health officials and first responders.

Governor Justice says there are over 100,000 West Virginians that fall into the Phase 1 categories.

Additional phases will be announced at a later date.

Justice says the plan is to eventually scale to additional hub locations in the state of West Virginia with approximately 250 administration sites throughout the state.

W.Va. COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution Centers
W.Va. COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution Centers(WSAZ, Governor Jim Justice)

There will be two doses of the vaccines. With the Pfizer vaccine, you will have to take the second one 21 days after you took the first dose. The Moderna vaccine is 28 days from the day you took the first dose.

The Governor says he has been told the first dose will provide some significant protection, but taking the second dose will wrap up the 95% protection rate.

Each vaccine has two doses. You must take two doses with either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine. It is not recommended to take both Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.

The vaccines are not interchangeable.

Governor Justice says the coronavirus vaccine will not give you COVID-19 and there have been no significant side effects from the vaccine.

The governor says they are asking FEMA for more national guard members to help distribute the vaccine.

Also on Wednesday, the governor says West Virginia has a record high of 632 hospitalized patients in connection to the coronavirus.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charleston Police Department Officer Cassie Johnson was shot Tuesday while responding to a...
UPDATE | Expected charges upgraded in fatal Charleston Police shooting
Suspect charged with attempted murder of a police officer
POLICE | Man charged with attempted murder of a police officer
Both of Cassie Johnson's dogs have found foster homes.
Advocacy group finds foster homes for Charleston officer’s dogs
All three pleaded not guilty.
Three people indicted in connection with missing person case appear in court
Man arrested in connection to robbery.
UPDATE | Arrest made in connection to Huntington armed robbery

Latest News

Charleston Police Officer Cassie Johnson has passed away after being shot in the line of duty...
Donations for Officer Cassie Johnson
Standoff in Wayne County.
UPDATE | Troopers say suspect shot and killed during standoff
Coronavirus in West Virginia
10 COVID-19 deaths in West Virginia
Two crashes in Charleston cause early morning traffic issues.
Crashes in Charleston area cause earlier morning traffic issues