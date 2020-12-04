Advertisement

Inmate dies at FCI Ashland; Tests positive for COVID-19 post-mortem

The inmate did have pre-existing medical conditions which were risk factors for developing a more severe COVID-19 disease
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 3:55 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
ASHLAND, Ky. (WSAZ) - An inmate at FCI Ashland died Wednesday after having a medical episode, according to the U.S. Department of Justice Federal Bureau of Prisons.

The Department of Justice said the inmate was having difficulty speaking and was taken from his cell to an exam room. He then become unresponsive and staff began life-saving procedures.

Staff called for emergency medical services and life-saving efforts were continued.

The inmate did have pre-existing medical conditions which were risk factors for developing a more severe COVID-19 disease, according to the Department of Justice.

The inmate was pronounced dead abd tested positive for COVID-19 post-mortem.

According to the Department of Justice, the inmate was sentenced in the Eastern District of Kentucky to a

360-month sentence for four counts of Travel in Interstate Commerce for the Purpose of

Engaging in Illicit Sexual Conduct with a Minor.

He had been in custody at FCI Ashland since May 10, 2017.

FCI Ashland is a low Security facility that currently houses 979 male offenders.

