KSP: 2 dead in Pike County fire

PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - According to a release from the Kentucky State Police, two people died in a fire in the Shelbiana community.

KSP says the 911 call came in just before 8 a.m. Friday morning for a fire on Dry Fork. Detectives say that emergency personnel located two deceased individuals in the residence. Troopers say the victims have been sent to the State Medical Examiner’s Office for autopsy and identification.

Both the cause of the fire and the two deaths are still under investigation by Kentucky State Police.

